1,768 convicts, undertrial prisoners return to Delhi jails after COVID parole

New Delhi [India], April 8 : After Supreme Court's order, 1,768 prisoners including undertrials and convicts who were released on parole since COViD pandemic, have surrendered at various jails in the national capital so far, according to Delhi Prisons.

As of Friday, 1,245 undertrials prisoners and 523 convicts returned to various jails in Delhi.

The Supreme Court had ordered the surrender of all the prisoners released on parole during COVID-19 in 15 days.

In an order passed on March 24, the apex court of India asked all undertrial prisoners and convicts who were released on emergency parole or interim bail as per the recommendations of the High-powered Committee to surrender before the concerned jail authorities within 15 days.

These prisoners were released on parole during the COVID pandemic.

According to Delhi Prisons, 448 undertrials and 195 convicts surrendered at Tihar Jail complex.

In Rohini, 52 undertrials and nine convicts surrendered. Further in Mandoli Jail, 196 undertrials and 63 convicts surrendered.

Notably, the Supreme Court ordered such prisoners to surrender before April 8.

