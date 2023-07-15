18 Rohingyas held for illegally entering India

Guwahati, July 15 The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has apprehended as many as 62 foreign nationals, including 18 Rohingyas, for illegally entering India in June, an official said on Saturday.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NFR, said: "The illegal migrants were arrested during different drives and checks conducted at various railway stations and trains throughout this zone. Further, during the current month, RPF teams apprehended 30 illegal migrants, which includes 18 Rohingyas and 12 Bangladeshi nationals at Kumarghat, Agartala and Jalpaiguri railway stations."

The apprehended illegal migrants were handed over to the concerned Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF) for necessary legal action.

De further said that recently, the RPF of Dharmanagar post along with the police and BSF personnel conducted checks at Kumarghat railway station where they apprehended 12 Rohingyas, which include nine males and three females, including one minor girl, who had illegally entered into Indian territory.

Later, the apprehended illegal migrants were taken into custody by BSF for necessary legal action. Also, another six illegal Rohingya migrants were arrested at Agartala Railway station by the security forces.

Meanwhile, 12 Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally were taken into custody from Agartala and New Jalpaiguri railways stations during a routine check by the RPF, the officer mentioned.

"RPF staff deployed at stations and trains are very vigilant and keep a close eye on illegal migrants, Rohingyas and suspected persons," he added.

