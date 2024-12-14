18 tribal families get new homes under PM-JANMAN scheme in MP's Shivpuri

Shivpuri, Dec 14 In a significant boost to tribal welfare, 18 tribal families in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, have received new homes under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

The initiative has brought much-needed improvements to their living conditions, with modern amenities such as clean water, electricity, and access to education -- all part of a newly developed Adivasi Colony. The move has been widely celebrated by the tribal community, who have expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the enhanced living standards.

Surma, one of the beneficiaries, shared her joy, saying, "We used to live in a 'Kuccha House' before, but now we have a 'Pucca House' under this scheme. Thanks to Prime Minister Modi, we get free ration, money for vegetables, and there are taps for water and meters for electricity. A road has also been constructed, which we didn't have before. We're truly thankful to the Prime Minister for everything."

Dayachand, another beneficiary, echoed similar sentiments, saying, "It's a great feeling to finally have our own house. The basic facilities -- water, electricity, and roads -- are all here. What's even better is that there’s a school nearby for our children. We’re grateful to Prime Minister Modi for making this possible."

The newly established Adivasi Colony in Kota village aims to integrate the marginalised tribal community into the mainstream, providing them with essential infrastructure and educational opportunities for their children. The development includes a school to ensure that the younger generation can pursue education, setting them on a path towards a better future.

This housing initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan reflects the government's commitment to uplifting backward communities and improving their living conditions. Tribal women, too, have welcomed the scheme, expressing their happiness with the positive changes it has brought to their lives.

PM-JANMAN scheme is a flagship initiative launched by the Central government aimed at uplifting tribal communities across the country, particularly marginalised sections of society.

