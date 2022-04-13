18-year-old boy gifts bike to a teacher-turned-delivery boy

Jaipur, April 13 This is the story of an English teacher Durga Shankar Meena from Rajasthan's Bhilwara who lost his job during Covid pandemic, and became a Zomato delivery boy to make his ends meet.

Recently, he went to deliver a cold drink to a customer Aditya Sharma (18-year-old) who was quite impressed by the hardwork and punctuality of this delivery boy as he came to deliver his order on time while riding a bicycle at a time when the temperature was over 42 degrees Celsius.

He spoke to him and came to know that he is B.Com and has recently lost his teaching job.

Touched by his story, he posted his story on social media and requested for crowd funding. He had set a target of collecting Rs 75,000.

On his Twitter handle, he said: "Today, my order got delivered to me on time and to my surprise, this time the delivery boy was on a bicycle. Today, my city temperature is around 42 degrees Celsius in this scorching heat of Rajasthan he delivered my order on time."

On his Twitter handle, he posted: "I sought some information about him. His name is DURGA MEENA, 31. He has been delivering for 4 months and earning 10K around a month. Durga is a teacher and he is into teaching for the past 12 years."

"During Covid, he lost his job of teaching in a school and he was talking with me in English. He has done his bachelor's in B.Com and wants to pursue M.Com but due to his financial condition, he started to work with Zomato .

Aditya further posted: "He (Durga) knows everything about the internet... told me he wants to have his own laptop with Wi-Fi connection so that he can teach students online because everything is turning online."

During a conversation with Durga Meena, Aditya said that he told him that he has taken loan from bank, and is trying to purchase a motorcycle by saving some money, so that he can carry out his duties of delivering food stuff more efficiently.

"Durga told me 'if you can manage my downpayment. I will pay my EMI myself and I will return your downpayment within 4 months with interest'. Guys, I want to raise crowdfunding of 75k I know it is a huge amount but if this reaches to 75k people and each person gives 1 rupee, we can fulfill his wish of having a bike," Aditya posted.

Meanwhile, the story went viral on social media and in just two hours, Rs 1.90 lakh was collected through crowd funding.

Aditya eventually gifted a Splendour bike to Meena and asked him to repay the loan with the rest of the money collected.

Aditya told that he made up his mind to give the bike to the delivery boy, but it was not possible alone. Then he uploaded a photo of Durga Shankar on Twitter and told about his condition and work.

Aditya said within less than three hours of tweeting to help Durga Shankar, an assistance of Rs 1.90 lakh was received.

Aditya took Durga Shankar Meena to a motorcycle showroom and got a bike for him worth Rs 90,000. Tears rolled down his cheeks as he got the keys of the bike.

