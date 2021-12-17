18th December Minority Rights Day: Are we really making any difference to end discrimination?

Discrimination sounds familiar? Well, it will because we have grown up watching this, and not only in particular country but in all over the globe. We the people of nation easily states that who comes under minorities and who comes under upper level, this is how discrimination starts, why we have to distinguish between people on the basis of their caste, colour and languages?



But we anyhow does it without even knowing because that's how we grew up watching people discriminating others on their caste, languages and colours.



That's why India on every 18th December observes Minorities Rights Day to spread the awareness amongst the people that every person on this planet is same and deserves the same values and ethics.



India is the country which has one of the best constitution which focuses on equal rights of every citizens and that's why the government aim to make understanding of those rights on this day.



This day first implemented in the year 2013, and in December 1992 United States declare this day as Minorities Rights day, they released the Statement on the Individual's Rights belonging to Religious or Linguistic National or Ethnic Minorities.



But by just giving a day or making the law this discrimination won't go away people in the country really needs to understand the fact that non the less they all are human being only, it doesn't matter who is rich, fair or religious. And the best way to stop this discrimination is to educate today's youth and teach them that every person is equal, there are no such things like caste, colour or rich.