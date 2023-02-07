19 Mangalore and Kerala bound trains from Konkan cancelled till March 3rd

A number of trains going to Kerala via Konkan Railway route will be affected due to major track maintenance work to be undertaken on 16 Kms stretch of Jokatte and Padil which passes through Mangalore. As the result of this work, at least 19 trains passing through Goa towards Mangalore and Kerala have been cancelled from February 6 to March 3, 2023. Four trains will be short terminated or partially cancelled and one train will be diverted.

The trains which are fully cancelled during this period are: Mangalore – Margao – Mangalore, Ajmer Ernakulam Marusagar Express, Chandigarh Kochuveli Kerala Sampark Kranti, Jamnagar Thirunelveli Express, Nizamuddin Ernakulam Express, Gandhidham Thirunelveli Express and back, Ernakulam Express, Ernakulam Okhla Express, Thirunelveli Dadar Express and back, Indore Kochuveli Express and back, Porbandar Kochuveli Express and back.