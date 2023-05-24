19 Opposition parties to boycott new Parliament inauguration

19 Opposition parties of India including Congress, TMC, NCP, AAP, RJD, JD-U, National Conference, and left parties have announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28 May. In a joint statement, they said that they find no value in a new building when the soul of democracy has been sucked out.The nineteen opposition parties who will boycott the inauguration are - Congress, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, TMC, Janta Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), RJD, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Communist Party of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (Mani), Vidhuthalai Chirunthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Revolutionary, Socialist Party and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The opposition parties in a joint statement said, "Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion"."However, Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, "completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response", it added. The statement also in its statement wrote about Article 79 of the Constitution and wrote, “There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses to be known respectively as the Council of States and the House of the People. "Slamming the prime minister, the parties said, "Undemocratic acts are not new to the prime minister, who has relentlessly hollowed out Parliament. Opposition Members of Parliament have been disqualified, suspended and muted when they raised the issues of the people of India. MPs from the Treasury benches have disrupted Parliament. "Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.