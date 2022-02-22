19-year-old rape victim hanged herself in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 19-year-old rape victim allegedly hanged herself in her house in Chandpur village of Muzaffarnagar said the officials. Circle officer Vinay Gautam on Monday said the girl's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house. He said that no suicide note has been found and an investigation is going on in the matter.

The victim's family told that the girl was alone at home when the incident took place. Her both parents were out for work. According to the police said that this girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths in 2019. The four accused were arrested and the main accused is still in jail.