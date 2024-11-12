1962 India-China war: Motorcycle expedition in Arunachal to commemorate ‘Battle of Walong’ ends

Itanagar, Nov 12 Commemorating the ‘Battle of Walong’ and paying tribute to the valiant soldiers who fought heroically during the 1962 India-China war, the Indian Army’s motorcycle expedition team on Tuesday completed the 3-day journey covering 550 km across the scenic and rugged terrain of eastern Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

A defence Spokesman said that the expedition was flagged in at the Walong War Memorial, in the Anjaw district, where riders paid tribute to the courage and sacrifices of soldiers who fought in the battle of Walong 62 years ago.

The expedition included 20 riders from the Indian Army and local adventure enthusiasts who began from Mipi in Dibang Valley on November 9 and traversed through Roing, Tezu, the vibrant village of Hayuliang, and finally reached their destination at Walong.

Along the rugged and challenging route, participants navigated mountainous trails and endured varying weather conditions, embodying the resilience of the soldiers who once defended India’s northeastern frontier, the spokesman said.

He said that the expedition with participants from the Armed Forces and enthusiasts from Arunachal was flagged off on Saturday by Major General V.S. Deshpande, General Officer Commanding, Dao Division.

The biking expedition was halted at Roing and Hayuliang before it culminated at the historic Walong War Memorial in the Anjaw district in the easternmost part of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Spokesman said that the motorcycle expedition honoured the brave soldiers who fought for the nation during the 1962 conflict.

During the challenging ride over the Mishmi Ranges and astride the pristine Dibang and Lohit Valley, the participants travelled to commemorate the resoluteness of the people of Arunachal Pradesh who stood by the Armed Forces in War, he said.

Lt Col Rawat said that the route, tracing a historic path through the beautiful landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, symbolises the Indian Army’s commitment to fostering unity and promoting adventure tourism in border areas.

This initiative stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the 'Battle of Walong' and the Indian Army's commitment to safeguarding the nation's heritage, and values and connecting with the frontier villages of Arunachal Pradesh, the Defence PRO stated.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor