1992 Ajmer Sex Scandal: POCSO Court Sentences Six Convicts to Life Imprisonment

Six men were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for the gang rape and blackmail of more than 100 school and college girls in the early 1990s. A special POCSO court in Ajmer also imposed a fine of 500,000 rupees on each of the six convicts, identified as Nafees Chishti, Naseem alias Tarzan, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Gani and Sayed Zameer Hussain.

1992 Ajmer sex scandal | Rajasthan's Ajmer POCSO court has pronounced the six accused in the case guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Their trial was completed in July this year in the trial court. — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 20, 2024

The crimes, which took place in 1992, involved the gang rape of young girls, followed by blackmail using their explicit photos. A total of 19 people were accused in the case, and nine have now been convicted. One accused died by suicide in 1994, and another remains at large.

According to reports, the accused would lure young girls, often between the ages of 11 and 20, and then kidnap and rape them. They would then blackmail the victims by threatening to release their explicit photos.

Rajasthan: In Ajmer's largest blackmail case, six accused, including Nafees Chishti and Naseem alias Tarzan, were found guilty by the Special POCSO Act Court. They blackmailed over 100 girls with obscene photos from 1992 pic.twitter.com/pqwkoPo1fk — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2024

Following the revelation of this heinous crime, the then Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, ordered a CBI investigation. The case was initially suppressed due to alleged political interference and threats to the victims. However, under pressure, the police were forced to file a complaint.