1st phase of clinical human trial over: Nainital professor claims headway in Parkinson’s disease treatment

New Delhi, Sep 18 A renowned chemist and professor from Nainital has claimed making major headway in finding a cure and treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

He said that the ‘drug in making’ has completed its phase of clinical human trials and soon second phase will be undertaken.

Clinical trials in animals yielded positive and promising results, Professor Rawat told IANS.

Parkinson’s disease is a nervous disorder that severely impairs the patient and incapacitates them over a period of time.

According to renowned chemist and Vice-Chancellor of Nainital's Kumaun University, Professor Diwan Singh Rawat, the human trials have shown promising results. The drug is expected to enter its final phase of clinical trials next year, and soon after, it will be available in the market.

Parkinson’s disease affects over 10 million people globally. Symptoms include tremors, slowed movements, and difficulty in walking, with some patients even experiencing severe depression. The disease is primarily caused by the death of neurons in the midbrain, which leads to a significant reduction in dopamine levels - a chemical crucial for coordinating movement. Current treatments only manage the symptoms to some extent but fail to stop the progression of the disease, leaving patients to suffer for life.

Professor Rawat explained that certain proteins play a critical role in the survival of dopamine neurons. The new compound developed through their research activates an important neuro-enzyme that prevents the death of these dopamine-producing neurons. Tests on animals revealed that the compound has no significant side effects and can halt the death of neurons.

“We started this research in 2012, in collaboration with an American professor,” Professor Rawat stated. “As chemists, we design molecules, but developing a drug is a challenging task that can take up to 16-18 years.”

Their research was conducted in collaboration with a hospital in Houston, where it was proven that the compound has a curative effect on animals without causing side effects. In 2021, they successfully transferred the technology for further development.

“Last year, three American pharmaceutical companies joined the project to turn this molecule into a marketable drug. As drug development is an expensive process, the Michael J. Fox Foundation funded the trials,” Rawat added.

Human clinical trials began in October last year after receiving regulatory approvals. Bloomberg also reported on the initial findings, which confirmed that the drug’s toxicity is within acceptable limits. From next year, the treatment will be administered to Parkinson’s patients who have volunteered for the study, and the drug’s effectiveness in improving their condition will be closely monitored.

“Based on the data and the mechanism of action, we are hopeful that this molecule will soon become a marketable drug. This could be one of the most significant breakthroughs in Parkinson’s treatment, as no cure exists for this disease. We have cleared critical phases, and there will be no competition in the market.”

Discussing the challenges faced during the patenting and technology transfer process before 2020, Professor Rawat noted that while the journey was difficult, his team is now well-prepared to bring the drug to market.

Regarding the drug’s cost, he mentioned that developing an average drug costs around $450 million, but efforts are being made to ensure the treatment remains affordable.

