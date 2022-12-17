2 children among 6 killed in Telangana fire: Police

Six people, including two children, were charred to death in a major fire in Telangana's Mancherial district on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Venkatapur village under Ramakrishnapur police station limits.

The family of Padma, who were entertaining guests for a few days, were the victims of the blaze, a neighbour who alerted police, said.

"Padma and her husband lived in the house. Two days back, Monika (a niece), her two children and a relative came to the house. A total of six people were present in the house at the time of the blaze," B. Thirupathi Reddy, ACP Mancherial said.

Around 12-12.30 am, the neighbour noticed the house go up in flames and alerted the police," B. Thirupathi Reddy said.

A fire brigade team was rushed to the spot. "The house was totally destroyed in the fire. Six people were inside the house at the time of the fire," Reddy said.

Police said they have registered a case. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

( With inputs from ANI )

