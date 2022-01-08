2 crore worth luxury watches stolen from Indiranagar store

Wristwatches worth Rs 2 crore were stolen from a store on 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar leaving the store owners fuming. Shamoeel, a resident of Pulakeshinagar (Frazer Town) and owner of Zimson Times Pvt Ltd, said in his police complaint that the theft came to light at 9 am on Wednesday after the building owner noticed the door ajar and called him.

Having learnt about the incident, Shamoeel went to the store and found that the burglars broke the lock and the glass cases where the watches were kept. In all 129 Rado, 29 Longines, and 13 Omega watches costing around 2 crore have gone missing. Indiranagar police have taken up a case of burglary based on Shamoeel’s complaint, which was filed on Wednesday. Police visited the store with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts and sniffer dogs’ squads and collected evidence. A senior officer said they verified CCTV footage in the store and the surrounding establishments, adding that they have clues about the suspects. The cops are now investigating the case.

