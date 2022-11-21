2 dead in road accident in Punjab

Two people died near Gurthari Village in Bathinda on Sunday night following the head-on-collision of their motorcycle with a bus, which later burst into flames.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dehati Narendra Singh in a telephonic conversation informed that the deceased persons included a man from the district Mansa of Punjab while the woman hailed from the village Pathrala in Bhatinda. However, their identity could not be established so far.

According to the police, the accident took place when the bike, on which the deceased were riding, collided with a private bus heading towards Maur Mandhi from Rajasthan's Salasar.

The deceased duo was taken to the Bhatinda Civil Hospital before they succumbed to the injuries.

The Sangat Police Station in Bhatinda claimed no person in the bus were present during the time of the accident. People present there claimed that all the passengers were rescued safely.

The police along with the fire tendors reached the spot and controlled it later.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor