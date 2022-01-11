2 gang rape accused get 20-yr prison term

Bareilly, Jan 11 A fast-track court in Bareilly has sentenced two men accused of gang raping a woman in a moving bus in March 2016 to 20 years in prison.

A fine of Rs 45,000 each has also been imposed on the accused.

According to reports, the 30-year-old victim, who was on her way from Bareilly to Rampur, had boarded a private bus. It halted at Shishgarh town at around 9.30 p.m. on March 8, 2016. She was told the bus would proceed to Rampur later.

Since she was carrying her 15-day-old son with her, she decided to wait in the bus even though there were no other passengers.

The bus conductor Ishwari Prasad and helper Shiv Kumar assaulted and raped her. In her struggle to free herself and flee, she dropped her baby who died.

Later, the culprits threw the woman and her dead baby out of the bus and escaped.

Harendra Rathore, additional district government counsel, said: "The woman never came out of the trauma and died in 2017. But she had recorded her statement before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC."

Judge Brijesh Kumar Yadav considered the circumstantial evidence and convicted the accused.

Three people were named in the charge sheet by police and one of them was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor