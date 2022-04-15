2 held for possessing heroin worth Rs 1.23 crores in Delhi

Delhi Police apprehended two drug peddlers including one woman for allegedly possessing heroin worth Rs 1.25 crores here, police said on Friday.

Acting on secret information, the Narcotics cell of the Delhi Police arrested the two accused identified as 26-year-old Aamna and 22-year-old Ravi who are the residents of Narela district of New Delhi. The duo used to supply drugs within the district, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Outer North district, Brijendra Kumar Yadav said the accused Aamna is the main peddler who runs the racket and Ravi was working as her carrier.

"A total of half kg heroin has been recovered from the possession of the two accused. In the raid carried out by the narcotic cell, 100 grams of heroin were recovered from Ravi and 400 grams of it were recovered from the possession of Aamna. Police also recovered packing material including an electronic weighing machine and polythene pouches of different sizes from the house of Aamna," he said.

The police further said that the accused Aamna was receiving drugs from a person namely Imran. Earlier she used to receive it from another drug peddler namely Pramod Kumar alias Moola, who was apprehended by a special staff of the Narcotics department in an encounter held on November 2021.

Also, in the year 2020, the Delhi police arrested one person namely Ajmera alias Kabri in a similar case who is the elder sister of Aamna. The police said she is in judicial custody.

Police are on the lookout for the other associates of the two accused. An FIR has been filed in Narela Police station under sections 21, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor