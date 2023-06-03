2 held in Delhi for faking Rs 34 lakh robbery

New Delhi, June 3 Delhi Police have arrested two persons for allegedly staging a fake Rs 34 lakh robbery attempt at gunpoint, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Manish (20), a resident of Geeta Colony, and Chander Sekhar Chaudhary (37), a resident of Chirag Delhi.

According to the police, on Thursday, at around 11.15 p.m., the police received a call with the caller saying "two persons on a bike robbed Rs 34.48 lakh after showing a pistol". Later, a police team was sent to the spot.

"On reaching the spot, the caller, Chander Sekhar Chaudhary, said that he works with a jewellery shop at Malviya Nagar and told that at around 3.15 p.m., the owner had asked him to collect Rs 30 lakh cash from a known person and Rs 4.48 lakh from one ornament maker at Karol Bagh. He collected money from both places and at around 9.30 p.m., he departed for Malviya Nagar from Karol Bagh," said Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest).

Chaudhary told the police that he had kept the money in his scooty and when he reached near Jia Sarai, two persons overpowered him and showed a pistol and one of the persons took away his bag containing Rs 34.48 lakh.

The DCP said that during further examination, Chaudhary was continuously changing his statements/version and thereafter, he made the allegations against the owners of the shop and stated that he handed over the money to other workers of the shop.

"Thereafter, co-workers Lallan and Ratan and owners were also questioned but they denied their involvement in the crime. Around 40-50 CCTVs were checked as per the complainant's version," said the DCP.

On suspicion, Chaudhary was questioned at length and he eventually confessed to the crime.

"Chaudhary said that he had given the money to one of his relatives, Manish. On the basis of technical surveillance, Manish was traced and during a search at his house, an amount of Rs 34.48 lakh was recovered. Accordingly, Chaudhary and Manish were arrested," said the DCP.



ssh/pgh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor