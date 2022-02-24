2 hybrid terrorists arrested from J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Feb 24 Jammu and Kashmir police along with army's 32 RR, arrested two hybrid terrorists from North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said here on Thursday.

They have been identified as Muzamil Ahmad and Mohammad Yaseen, both residents of Chakloo Baramulla.

"As per police records, the duo was missing since 16/02/2022. On their disclosure, two Chinese pistols, two Magazines and 12 Pistol rounds were recovered," police said.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was in close contact with handlers of proscribed terror outfit LeT across the border and on their directions they left their homes on February 16 to join proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"It was also revealed that they were tasked to carry out attack on Police/ Security Forces and soft targets in coming days," police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is in progress.

"Their involvement in other terror acts is also being investigated," police said.

