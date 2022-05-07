2 injured in firing in Delhi's Subhash Nagar, security deployed

Two persons were injured after several rounds of firing took place in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar area on Saturday night.

According to Delhi police, more than 10 rounds of firing were reported in Subhash Nagar. Security forces have been deployed at the spot.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor