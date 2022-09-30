2 killed, 5 injured in Vadodara building blast

Vadodara, Sep 30 Two persons were killed and five others injured in a blast in a tenement in Vadodara city on Friday, officials said.

The injured persons were rushed to government hospital for treatment.

Vadodara Fire Officer Amit Chaudhary told that they received a call about a blast in tenement number 106 of Dev Nagar society. When the team reached the spot, the house had almost collapsed, and adjacent tenement 105's wall too had collapsed because of blast impact.

Seven persons were trapped under the debris, and were rescued and taken to a government hospital for treatment where two were declared dead.

Chaudhary said the cause of the blast was not ascertained as the fire team could not enter the house, since its roof was likely to collapse any time. Once it is completely demolished, the fire team can investigate.

Injured neighbours were claiming that it was a LPG cylinder blast and impact was so heavy that adjacent houses, up to 20 to 30 feet away, suffered damages.

The house is owned by Jayesh Jain and his mother Shankuntlaben and neighbour's wife Lilaben Chauhan died in the incident. Jain, his son Dhruvesh, neighbours Dipak Chauhan, and Bhavnaben Gohil were among the injured.

