2 killed in accident on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad, Feb 5 Two persons were killed and eight others injured in a road accident on the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad on Sunday, police said.

According to police, a car hit a divider and rammed into another car on the other side of the road. The accident took place in Medchal Malkajgiri district under the Keesara police station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The police added the driver of a Mercedes-Benz car coming from Ghaktesar lost control and hit the divider. The speeding car then rammed into a cab coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the road.

The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital. The impact of the collision was such that both the vehicles were badly mangled.

The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

This is the second accident on ORR in less than a week. Two persons were killed and four others were injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck at Himayatsagar stretch on February 3.

The eight-lane expressway designed for speed up to 100 kmph has seen many accidents in recent times due to rash driving.

In 2021, a total of 58 people were killed in 74 accidents on ORR. Last year, the number of accidents dropped by nearly 20 per cent.

