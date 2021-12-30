2 killed in road accident in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 30 Two persons were killed and several others injured on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Police sources said a bus on way from Rajouri to Gambir Mughala met with an accident near Kakora resulting in on the spot death of two persons and injuries to several other passengers.

The injured were removed to a hospital in at least five ambulances rushed to the spot by authorities soon after the accident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam confirmed the death of two persons.

"A massive rescue operation has been launched and all the injured are being removed to hospital," SSP said.

