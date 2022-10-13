2 killed in tempo-trailer collision on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Gurugram, Oct 13 Two people were killed after a tempo collided with a trailer on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Thursday morning.

According to police, an egg-laden tempo rammed into a trailer from the rear around 6 a.m. on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. The tempo driver and conductor were killed on the spot.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the bodies were trapped in the tempo and had to be pulled out with the help of a crane.

"On being informed by the control room, police reached the spot and started the investigation and took custody of the bodies," the investigation officer of the case said.

"We are ascertaining information about the victims, who are yet to be identified. We are also collecting information about the absconding trailer driver who left his vehicle behind and fled the spot," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor