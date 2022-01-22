2 LeT terrorists killed in J&K encounter identified

Srinagar, Jan 22 Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Kilbal area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district have been identified, officials said on Saturday.

They have been identified as Sameer Ahmad Shah and Rayees Ahmad Mir.

Police said based on a specific input generated by police regarding presence of terrorists in village Kilbal area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army and the CRPF.

"During the search operation, as the joint search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter," police said.

"In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter."

"As per police records, both the killed terrorists were part of group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities," a police officer said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.

