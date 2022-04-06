2 men who kidnapped, sexually assaulted man shot in legs by cops in K'taka

Bengaluru, April 6 The Karnataka police shot at and injured two robbers who sexually assaulted a man after kidnapping and robbing him in Bengaluru.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Ashiq (22), a resident of Udupi and Issac (21) from Kundapur town. A manhunt has been launched for more persons in this connection.

Kothanur police, who carried out the shootout on Monday evening, stated on Tuesday that they have recovered a car, dagger and ten mobile phones from the possession of the miscreants. On March 26, the accused, along with two others who came in a car, had waylaid the victim who was also travelling in a car.

The accused entered the vehicle of the accused, threatened him at knife point and asked him to drive according to their instructions. They had snatched away his gold finger ring and the ATM card and withdrew money.

Later, they took him to Whitefield and Bellandur, abused him and released him after sexually assaulting him. The victim lodged a complaint in this regard with Kothanur Police in Bengaluru.

Considering the seriousness of the issue, the police department formed a special team. The team had collected CCTV footage and technical evidence and carried out search operations in Udupi, Mangaluru and coastal Karnataka region.

Meanwhile, the police got an information about the movement of the accused in a car. When the policemen asked to surrender, the two accused tried to attack policemen with a dagger and were shot in their legs.

The accused have been involved in extortion, robbery, theft, and burglary and cow theft since childhood. They called themselves 'Team Garuda-900'. The gang committed robbery in Udupi and Mangaluru and other places. They were arrested on many occasions and continued with their involvement in crimes after obtaining bail. As many as 10 warrants were issued on the accused. Further investigation is on.

