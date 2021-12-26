2 more booked in Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech case

Haridwar Superintendent of Police (SP) City Shekhar Suyal on Saturday said that two more persons have been named in the FIR in connection with the alleged hate speech in the Dharma Sansad in Haridwar.

The police have named Dharm Das and Annapurna, a woman in the hate speech case.

Earlier on Wednesday, police said it had booked Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi, and others under Section 153A Indian Penal Code in the case.

Meanwhile, Anand Swaroop, an attendee of Dharma Sansad told the mediapersons, "We stand by our statements that are well thought out. If a person rapes our sister, won't we kill him? Speakers talked about killing such persons, not ordinary Muslims who are our friends. No one can stop India from becoming Hindu Rashtra".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor