2 new judges take oath as Supreme Court judges

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday administered the oath of office to two new judges of the apex court of the country.

President Droupadi Murmu has signed the warrants of appointment of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar to the Supreme Court.

The new judges were inducted after a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, at 10.30 am, in the Supreme Court.

On Friday, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and announced fresh appointments to the top court.

Justice Bindal was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and Justice Kumar severed as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court before being elevated to the Supreme Court.

After the oath ceremony, the strength of the top court has achieved its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India, after a gap of nine months.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended their names to the Centre for elevation on January 31.

Justice Bindal, born on April 16, 1961, was to demit office in April this year on attaining the age of 62 years, however, because of his elevation to the Supreme Court, he now has three more years in service.

The retirement age for High court judges retire is 62 years while Supreme Court judges retire at 65.

Justice Kumar was born on July 14, 1962, and would turn 61 in July 2023.

Last week, five judges took oath as Supreme Court judges after their elevation.

