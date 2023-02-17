2 TRF terrorists arrested in Srinagar

Published: February 17, 2023

2 TRF terrorists arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 17 Two terrorists belonging to terror outfit TRF were arrested in Srinagar on Friday and arms and ammunition, including pistol and a grenade, seized from them, police said.

They have been identified as Zubair Gul, a resident of Zoonimar in Srinagar, a category C terrorist, and Mohd Hamza Wali, a hybrid terrorist, who is a resident of Safakadal in Srinagar.

"They were involved in many terror incidents in Srinagar. Pistol, grenade etc recovered," a police official said.

An FIR was registered and investigations are on.

