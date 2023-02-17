2 TRF terrorists arrested in Srinagar
By IANS | Published: February 17, 2023 09:06 PM 2023-02-17T21:06:05+5:30 2023-02-17T21:15:06+5:30
Srinagar, Feb 17 Two terrorists belonging to terror outfit TRF were arrested in Srinagar on Friday and arms ...
Srinagar, Feb 17 Two terrorists belonging to terror outfit TRF were arrested in Srinagar on Friday and arms and ammunition, including pistol and a grenade, seized from them, police said.
They have been identified as Zubair Gul, a resident of Zoonimar in Srinagar, a category C terrorist, and Mohd Hamza Wali, a hybrid terrorist, who is a resident of Safakadal in Srinagar.
"They were involved in many terror incidents in Srinagar. Pistol, grenade etc recovered," a police official said.
An FIR was registered and investigations are on.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app