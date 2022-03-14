2 UP farmers found cultivating opium in field

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), March 14 The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) have found unauthorised opium cultivation in fields of two farmers in Bhadohi district.

Investigations have been launched against the two farmers after crushing the opium crop, the CBN officials said.

According to senior inspector K.K. Srivastava on receiving a tip-off, CBN commissioner Rajesh Fatehsingh Dabre alerted deputy narcotics commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, S.K. Yadav, after which a joint team of officials of the agency from Lucknow and Ghazipur units was formed.

The team raided Udhva Mafi village near Asna Bazar of Bhadohi district.

When the CBN officials started investigation, it came to light that in the fields of mustard and garlic, the two farmers had also been cultivating opium.

With assistance from the Bhadohi administration, the CBN officials crushed the opium crop. Srivastava said that further action in this case under the provision of NDPS Act was in progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor