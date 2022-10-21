2 women injured, 2 guards detained after Noida's society association election turns into ugly fight

Two women were injured after two groups of people supporting different candidates for the post of Apartment Owners Association (AOA) president of Noida's Hyde Park society clashed on Thursday.

The police have registered a complaint and detained two guards.

In the viral video, some people were seen fighting and guards were trying to stop them. The protesting women were also seen pulling a lady guard by her hair in the video. Even guards are seen fighting with sticks.

According to Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, the dispute was going on between the two parties in Hyde Park Society under the police station Sector-113 area regarding the post of AOA President, in which a case has been registered under Section 107/116 of CrPC.

"Two groups of people supporting different candidates for the post of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park society got into a clash yesterday. Two women had minor injuries," said DCP Noida.

On Thursday, there was a brawl between Pushpendra Paksha and Dinesh Negi Paksha, in which Dinesh Negi Paksha was assaulted by the guards of the society, Police said.

"Based on the complaint of the victim, necessary legal action is being taken. Two guards have been taken into custody by the police and CCTVs are being watched. Peace and order is maintained at the spot," the police added.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor