2-Year-Old Falls Into 15-Feet Borewell in Karnataka, Rescue Ops on for 12 Hours

A two-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk in this district of Karnataka on Wednesday evening, police said. Rescue operations are underway to rescue the boy who is estimated to have fallen, head first, into a depth of around 16 feet, they said.

The child, namely Satwik Mujagond, is likely to have fallen head first into the borewell in Vijayapura district. According to the police, the child fell into the uncovered borewell while playing near his house. The borewell was drilled into 4 acres of land belonging to the child's father, Satish Mujagond.

Rescue operations started around 6.30 pm on Wednesday. Police teams, revenue officials, members of taluk panchayat and officials from the fire department and emergency services are there to pull the child out from the borewell."All efforts are underway to rescue the child," news agency PTI reported, quoting a senior police officer.

Police said that pipes have been inserted into the well to supply oxygen to the child.The rescue team has dug up to some distance, which they will use to lay a 5-foot tunnel to reach the child. Hard rocks and boulders, however, may hinder the operation. Skilled tubewell drilling workers have been roped in to speed up the rescue process.