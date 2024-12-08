20-year-old Indian Student Shot Dead at Work Place In Canada; Shocking CCTV Footage Emerges (Watch)

A tragic incident unfolded in Edmonton, Canada, on December 6, when a 20-year-old student from Punjab, employed as a security guard, was shot and killed. The Edmonton police have arrested two suspects, Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both aged 30, and charged them with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The police responded to reports of a gunshot near 107th Avenue at around 12:30 am. Upon arrival, they found the victim, identified as Singh, unresponsive in a building’s stairwell. While the motive for the attack remains unclear, CCTV footage allegedly captures the harrowing moment when three individuals threw Singh down the stairs before one shot him from behind.

It is deeply heartbreaking to see that a 20 year old Harshandeep Singh working as a security guard in #Edmonton, lost his life in such a tragic & senseless act of violence.



We urge authorities to ensure thorough investigations & take steps to prevent such tragedies in future. pic.twitter.com/uCokcgJ6mc — Jagdip Singh Kahlon (@jagdipskahlon) December 8, 2024

The footage, which could not be independently verified, shows the suspects fleeing the scene immediately after the attack. Singh was rushed to a hospital where he was later declared dead. The Edmonton Police have not disclosed the exact motive for the murder, and a postmortem examination is set to take place on Monday.