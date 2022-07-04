20-yr-old stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, July 4 A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death here by two unidentified persons during a scuffle that broke out after the victim's vehicle hit the scooty of the assailants, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil Sharma, a resident of Patparganj Village.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said an information was received in Pandav Nagar police station from Lal bahadur Shastri Hospital, Khichripur at 8.42 p.m. on Sunday regarding admission of the victim by his friend after sustaining injury in a quarrel.

The victim was brought dead at the hospital.

"Initial enquiry revealed that the deceased along with his friend had an altercation with one unknown scooty rider on touching of the scooty with his friend near the wine shop, Samaspur Village," the DCP said.

While they were going back to their place after purchasing liquor from the shop, this unknown person who earlier had an altercation over touching his scooty came along with his associate and broke into a scuffle with them outside the gate of the liquor shop.

"During scuffle, one of the two persons hit on the chest of the deceased with some pointed object to which later on he succumbed to his injury," the official said.

The police have registered a case under appropriate sections of law.

The accused are still at large.

