200 crore PMLA case: ED chargesheet names Jacqueline Fernandez as accused

A supplementary chargesheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court on Wednesday. The chargesheet is mentioning the name of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

The chargesheet has been filed before Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh on Wednesday. Jacqueline Fernandez is named as an accused in the chargesheet first time in the case.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation.

ED's earlier chargesheet did not mention her name as an accused but mentioned the detail of the statement recorded by Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in the matter.

According to ED's earlier Chargesheet, Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were examined and stated that the actors got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh.

ED chargesheet clearly stated that "during the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021 Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz. 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. 2 pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-colored stones. 2 Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned."

According to ED, Sukesh was confronted with Jacqueline on 20th Oct 2021. Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had arranged private jet trips and her hotel stay on different occasions for herself.

Statements of Nora Fatehi were recorded under section 50 of PMLA, 2002 on 13.09.2021 & 14.10.2021 wherein she stated that she got a booking for a charity event and during the event, she was gifted a Gucci Bag and one iPhone by Leena Paulose (Wife of Chandrashekhar).

Nora further stated that Leena Paulose had called her husband and put the phone on the speaker where he thanked her and said that they were her fans. She then announced that they were going to gift her a Brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.

According to ED, during the investigation, searches were conducted at various places linked to Sukesh Chandrashekar and his associates. During the search, 16 high-end vehicles were seized under section 17 PMLA and these cars are either in the name of firms of Leena Paulose or in the name of third parties. It is further submitted that it has emerged that Sukesh knowingly created the structure for layering and transferring proceeds of crime and thus, actively participated in the process of money laundering.

( With inputs from ANI )

