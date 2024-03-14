2002 Gandhinagar Akshardham Temple Attack Mastermind Farhatullah Ghori Calls for War Against India

Farhatullah Ghori, also known as Abu Sufiyan, the accused and mastermind behind the 2002 Gujarat Akshardham temple attack, has called for war against India in a video released after 22 years. Ghori has been under scrutiny by Indian agencies after his fingerprints were linked to multiple terror attacks.

He orchestrated the first attack on the Akshardham temple in 2002. Last year, Delhi Police discovered that a module inspired by the Islamic State (IS), busted by them, was being operated by Ghori, who was posing as an IS recruiter.

Ghori remained active on Telegram and other chat apps in 2019, releasing videos to radicalize youths while maintaining anonymity. The online radicalization campaigns prompted agencies to pursue him. Ghori, also known as Abu Sufian and Sardar, hails from Hyderabad.

"Most high-profile terrorists are under surveillance, and Pakistan has been cautious due to the FATF's scrutiny. With Ghori resurfacing, Pakistan could deny responsibility by claiming he was an Indian fugitive," said an intelligence officer to The Times of India.

The Telangana counter-intelligence unit has intensified its hunt for Ghori. He and his team not only indoctrinated youths in the name of IS but also created pages for Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and al-Qaeda to attract recruits, according to sources.

"He also functions as a terror financier, using a network of accounts on Facebook, Telegram, and YouTube to incite Muslim youths in India to rebel against the country. Those selected for tasks are even provided small amounts through hawala," said an anti-terror officer, as reported by TOI.