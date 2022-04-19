2008 Malegaon blast case: Victims write to Chief Justice of Bombay HC to extend tenure of Special NIA Judge

The families of the victims of the 2008 Malegaon blasts have appealed to the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to stop the transfer of the special NIA judge hearing the case.

A letter was written to the Chief Justice on April 16, 2022. In the letter, they requested to extend the tenure of the designated National Investigation Agency Court special Judge, PR Sitre, presiding over Malegaon 2008 Bomb Blast Case at City Civil and Session Court in Mumbai.

The letter is sent by the lawyer of the victim families Advocate Shahid Nadeem.

"Under the instructions of Victims of Malegaon 2008 Bomb Blast Case who are desperately waiting for justice since 2008. The hapless Victims of the Malegaon 2008 Bomb Blast Case wish to seek your intervention and pray before you to extend the tenure of Ld. Spl Judge, P R Sitre presiding over the 26th Session Court at Greater Mumbai where the accused of the blast case are facing trial on a day-to-day basis," Advocate Nadeem wrote to the Chief Justice.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

The Presiding officer, Judge PR Sitre is being transferred in the few days as per the annual general transfers.

The letter further adds that "He was appointed as special NIA judge by a notification dated August 29, 2020. He took charge and presided over the case. He heard the blast matter on a day to day basis. All the accused are on bail hence trial is being prolonged. After seven years of practical stagnancy in the matter, Supreme Court took cognizance and asked the High Court of Bombay on April 16, 2016 to pass appropriate orders either for posting these cases before a learned Judge or appoint a Presiding Officer exclusive for deciding these cases in order to ensure speedy trial."

"Justice Sitre is the third special NIA judge who presided over this case and even after 14 years the case is still pending. The transfer of the present judge will prolong the matter even further," Advocate Nadeem said.

The victims' lawyer confirmedabout writing this letter but he adds that the letter was sent to the CJ of Bombay HC by post and a response on the same is still awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor