2018 law, Birubala Rabha's campaign contain witch hunts in N-E

Guwahati/Agartala, Oct 16 Till eight to 10 years back, nearly 14-15 people were murdered or lynched annually in the name of witch-hunting in Assam. Tripura also reported two to three such cases.

Besides witchcraft and witch-hunting, black magic was also prevalent, mostly among the tribals, who constitute around 28 per cent of the 45.58 million population

