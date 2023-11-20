2020 Delhi riots: Seven acquitted due to lack of evidence

New Delhi, Nov 20 In a case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, a court here on Monday acquitted seven accused of all charges.

The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala, said that the prosecution failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused were part of a riotous mob involved in arson, vandalism, and theft at the complainant's shop.

The judge, while taking note of the vandalism and arson at complainant Salman Malik's shop, raised concerns about the identification of the accused as part of the riotous mob .

The prosecution's key witness, Nisar Ahmed, recorded a video on his mobile phone, identifying four of the accused. However, the court noted that the video was not examined for tampering or manipulation by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Noting contradictions in the prosecution's case, including discrepancies in the timing of the incident, the judge said that such contradictions favoured the accused.

The video of the incident was also not presented in court, further casting doubt on the prosecution's case.

Consequently, the judge concluded: "The prosecution has failed to prove the presence of the accused persons in the mob beyond a reasonable doubt," leading to the acquittal of all seven accused individuals.

The case was registered at Gokalpuri police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, arson, and theft, against the accused persons.

