2020 riots: Another Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing Asif Iqbal Tanha's plea

New Delhi, April 19 A Delhi High Court judge on Wednesday recused from hearing a petition filed by Asif Iqbal Tanha, an accused in the Delhi Riots, asking for a direction to the media to withhold sensitive and confidential material about its investigation that was allegedly leaked by the Delhi Police.

Justice Amit Sharma is the second judge to recuse from hearing the matter, first being Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, who had, on Tuesday, recused from hearing the case after the National Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) filed an intervention application.

The application was filed after Justice Bhambhani had heard the matter for several days.

During the hearing, Justice Sharma ordered it to be placed before another bench.

"List this matter before another bench on April 24, subject to obtaining the orders of the Chief Justice," Justice Sharma ordered.

Following media reports about Asif's "disclosure statement" to the Delhi Police, the plea was submitted in August 2020.

According to the plea, Zee News broadcasted the charge sheet for his case six weeks before it was submitted to the court.

Tanha conceded that the riots were the result of a planned conspiracy and that Umar Khalid, a former JNU student, had asked that he organise a "chakka jam" with the help of other members of the Jamia Coordination Committee, according to the reports.

Then, he filed a petition with the court, arguing that the material was leaked by the Delhi Police and that a probe into the official's misbehaviour should be carried out as a result of the leak to media outlets like OpIndia, Zee Media, Facebook, and YouTube.

He claimed that because they clouded the judge's and the public's mind, such leaks were detrimental to a fair trial.

Tanha asserted that the information that was leaked has no value as evidence and accused the Delhi Police of having malicious intentions.



