2020 riots: Delhi Police file supplementary charge sheet in two cases against Tahir Hussain

New Delhi, July 4 Delhi Police on Tuesday filed two supplementary charge sheets before a Delhi court in connection with two cases against MCD councillor Tahir Hussain for his alleged involvement in the 2020 riots in North-East Delhi.

The supplementary charge sheets have been filed in the Karkardooma court, which had earlier questioned the time and date of the incidents in the two cases in February 2020.

Former AAP leader Hussain had filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking dismissal of two FIRs lodged against him for his alleged involvement in the riots. The first FIR pertained to allegations of rioting, while the other includes Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the plea submitted by Hussain, both the FIRs alleged rioting on February 25, 2020, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., with accusations of Hussain's involvement and the use of his roof to store petrol bombs.

As per the plea, one FIR registered on February 28, 2020, focuses on the burning of shops, while the other FIR, filed on February 26, 2020, pertains to the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma in the vicinity of the Chand Bagh Pulia area.

Hussain had argued that there is significant overlap in the investigation of both the FIRs registered at the Dayalpur police station, including common witnesses.

--IANS

spr/arm

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor