2026 Assembly polls: BJP in talks with AIADMK to revive political alliance in TN

Chennai, Nov 21 The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the backing of its central leadership, has initiated discussions with the principal Opposition party in the state, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), to renew their political alliance.

Sources within the BJP revealed that the party leadership has reached a consensus that a strong Dravidian support base is essential for success in Tamil Nadu, especially in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Contesting elections independently is considered an unfeasible strategy for the BJP in the state.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP managed to secure four seats, including a victory for the Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan in Coimbatore. She notably defeated Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan.

However, the relationship between the two parties soured under BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai, who made controversial allegations against iconic Dravidian leaders such as C.N. Annadurai and J. Jayalalithaa.

On September 25, 2023 the AIADMK officially announced the end of its alliance with the BJP following a meeting of its MLAs, MPs, and district secretaries at the party headquarters in Chennai.

The AIADMK accused the BJP of repeatedly targeting and criticising its leaders, forcing the decision to part ways.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK secured 89,26,508 votes (22.6 per cent vote share), while the BJP garnered 49.18 lakh votes (19.6 per cent vote share).

Despite these numbers, neither party won any seats.

In contrast, the DMK-led alliance swept all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry.

BJP leaders, including K. Annamalai, claimed that the party had significantly increased its vote share in the state. However, the NDA alliance’s inability to win seats exposed limitations in its strategy.

Political analyst K.R. Subramaniam from the Centre for Policy and Development Studies commented, “If the AIADMK-BJP alliance had continued for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA could have won a minimum of ten seats, boosting its influence in New Delhi.”

With the DMK gearing up for the 2026 Assembly polls and targeting 200 of the total 234 seats, the BJP is now keen on realigning with the AIADMK for a stronger position in the state.

Senior BJP leaders, including Tamilisai Soundararajan and H. Raja, support renewing the alliance with the AIADMK.

According to sources, the state BJP leadership has urged the central command to initiate discussions with the AIADMK.

While the AIADMK has publicly dismissed the possibility of rejoining hands with the BJP, sources indicate that behind-the-scenes discussions are still underway.

Simultaneously, the AIADMK is reportedly engaging in talks with other parties, including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

