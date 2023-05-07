208 Tripura students evacuated from Manipur

Tripura government evacuated as many as 208 students so far who have been stranded in Manipur following the sudden escalation of tension last week through two special flights while sending two officers to Imphal to facilitate the process.

Transport Secretary U K Chakma on Sunday said the first flight arranged by Tripura government had landed from Imphal at 1.40 AM in MBB Airport here with 171 medical students studying at the Regional Institute of Medical Science (RIMS). The state government arranged the travel of 37 agriculture students by a special flight of Indigo from Imphal to Guwahati and a second special flight brought them to Agartala.Tripura government evacuated as many as 208 students so far who have been stranded in Manipur following the sudden escalation of tension last week through two special flights while sending two officers to Imphal to facilitate the process.



