21-yr-old harassed on phone calls, FIR lodged
By IANS | Published: June 23, 2022 02:33 PM2022-06-23T14:33:03+5:302022-06-23T14:45:07+5:30
New Delhi, June 23 The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly making obscene calls to a 21-year-old girl in South Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar.
A senior police official said that they got a complaint in this respect following which the FIR was filed.
"Yesterday at 5 p.m., a PCR Call regarding harassment and stalking was received at PS Ambedkar Nagar. The police staff reached the spot where the 21-year-old reported that she was receiving abusive phone calls from some unknown mobile numbers. As per contents of the complaint, a case under sections 354(D) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered," said the senior police official.
A police team was formed to look into the matter.
Further investigation is underway.
