219 kg of heroin worth Rs 1526 crore seized by DRI-Indian Coast Guard

Another large consignment of drugs was seized by the Coast Guard with the help of DRI at sea near Lakshadweep. DRI and Indian Coast Guard have seized 219 kg of heroin worth Rs 1,526 crore under Operation Search in the sea near Lakshadweep. Over the past year, the DRI has seized about Rs 25,000 crore worth of narcotics being smuggled into the sea.

According to sources, on May 7, the DRI, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, had received a tip-off that a large consignment of drugs was about to reach the Indian border at sea near Lakshadweep. Based on this information, DRI enlisted the help of Indian Coast Guard. DRI officers were also deployed on the Coast Guard ship ICGS Sujit at this time and since then surveillance has been started in the Arabian Sea.