22-year-old girl from UP found murdered in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 15 A 22-year-old girl from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, who came to Gurugram looking for a job, was found murdered in the Bhondsi area, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased's body was found in a vacant land near the Ghamroj toll plaza under the Bhondsi police station area.

The victim has been identified as Muskaan, a resident of Sudama Nagar in Firozabad.

According to the police, the victim was identified after her family members arrived in Gurugram on Wednesday.

The police said that on August 12, they received a PCR call informing about a decomposed body found in the Bhondsi area, following which forensic teams were sent to the spot.

As the body was decomposed, the exact reason behind her death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem report comes.

Naresh Kumar, the SHO of Bhondsi police station, said that on Wednesday, the family members of the victim arrived in Gurugram to file a missing complaint. They later identified the body based on photos.

The deceased's mother, Geeta Devi, said that Muskaan had come to her friend's place in Bhondsi a few days ago in search of a job.

When the friend was questioned, he said Muskan had left his place on the night of August 10 after which there was no trace of her.

"A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons," Kumar said.

