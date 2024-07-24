222 tourists fined in Goa for drinking on beaches: Tourism Minister

Panaji, July 24 Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte informed the House on Wednesday that 222 tourists have been fined for drinking on three popular beaches of North Goa in the last 15 months.

Khaunte was replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira during the Question Hour of the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

According to Khaunte, 222 tourists were fined for drinking on three popular beaches -- Calangute, Baga, and Tito’s Beach.

Each lawbreaker was imposed a fine of Rs 2,000, and Rs 4.44 lakh were collected through it, the Minister said.

To a question on whether the government has any plans to prevent excessive drinking on the state's beaches at night, especially on New Year’s Eve, Khaunte said a proposal for the deployment of additional IRB personnel is under consideration.

“This would help keep a check on the illegalities on the beaches round the year,” Khaunte said.

Khaunte also informed the House that in the past year, around 331 touts were booked across Goa.

“Action against touts is being taken. We have fined 316 touts in North Goa and 15 in South Goa in the last one year,” Khaunte said, adding that the fines range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000.

“The Tourism Department has been putting its best efforts to stop touts and hawkers from harassing the tourists,” the Minister said.

Locals from North Goa frequently complain about touts and the harassment they cause to the tourists.

