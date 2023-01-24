23 Tableaux to be a part of Republic Day Parade 2023

This year's Republic Day parade will feature 23 tableaux showcasing the nation's cultural heritage, economic development, and strong internal and external security. There will be 17 tableaux from states and union territories and six from various government ministries and departments.

On January 26, 2023, seventeen tableaux from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala will be showcased, highlighting the country's geographical and cultural diversity.

Additionally, six tableaux from various government ministries will be on display, including the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Central Armed Police Forces), the Ministry of Home Affairs (Narcotics Control Bureau), the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (Central Public Works Department), the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (Indian Council Agriculture Research).