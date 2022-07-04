24 reptiles rescued in 72 hours in Agra

Agra, July 4 Copious rains in last few days have forced reptiles to slither out of their holes, to safer and drier areas. Snake catchers have had a busy time catching 24 in just 72 hours.

Be it two Indian Wolf Snakes hiding inside a shoe, a massive 4-foot-long Monitor Lizard in a drain or a Common Cat Snake coiled up on the handlebar of a bicycle and a Checkered Keelback snake in the toilet, the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit has rescued 24 reptiles at the beginning of July.

The Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit has rescued 22 reptiles over the past three days including two Indian Wolf Snakes that took shelter inside a shoe in Shahzadpur, Mathura, two Checkered Keelback snakes- one from the toilet of a house in Kalindi Vihar and another from an air conditioner in Dayalbagh, a Common Cat snake found coiled up on the handlebar of a bicycle and two massive Monitor lizards - one from a drain in Radha Nagar, Balkeshwar and another from a paper bowl manufacturing factory located in Rambagh, Agra.

A total of 7 Monitor Lizards, 5 Indian Rat snakes, 3 Checkered Keelbacks, 3 Cobras, 2 Indian Wolf Snakes, 1 Black-Headed Royal Snake and a Common cat snake have been rescued in three days by Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO Wildlife SOS said, "The rains usually bring a rise in reptile sightings. As common shelters for snakes and monitor lizards are flooded, they are looking for safe and dry land, thus inadvertently being spotted in buildings and residences during rains. Moreover, the monsoon marks the mating season for frogs and being a common prey base for snakes, a rise in their population attracts various snake species."

Baiju Raj M.V, Director Conservation Projects for Wildlife SOS, said, "We get maximum calls for reptile rescues in the monsoon season and sometimes we end up rescuing up to 6-8 reptiles a day! It is heartening to see a rise in the number of people making an informed decision of calling our helpline instead of taking matters into their own hands which can end in casualty on either side. Our Rapid Response Unit works round the clock to ensure no call for aid is left unanswered."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor