25 weapons, ammunition recovered in 3 Manipur districts: Official

Imphal, Dec 22 In a series of joint operations, the Indian Army in coordination with other security forces have recovered 25 weapons, some ammunition and warlike stores (WLS) from three Manipur districts, both hill and valley regions in the past few days, officials said on Sunday.

A Defence spokesperson said that the Army, Assam Rifles, other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Manipur Police in coordinated operations recovered 25 weapons, some ammunition and WLS from three districts -- Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur.

The arms and ammunition recovered include, one .303 Sniper (Modified), one .22 Rifle, two Single Barrel Rifle, one 9 mm Pistol, one 7.62mm Russian RPD Machine Gun, two 5.56mm INSAS Rifles, two Self-Loading Rifles, one IED, 100 gm commercial explosive, two Tube Launchers, two .32 Pistols, one 2-inch Mortar, one 12-bore Single Barrel Gun, one Heavy Calibre Launcher and two Pompi Guns, and other war-like stores.

The spokesman said that an intelligence-based joint search operation on Saturday at Wathalambi led to the recovery of two 7.62 mm modified sniper rifles, one 7.62 mm SLR rifle, two single-barrel rifles, one 51 mm mortar and one modified grenade launcher, four IEDs, and grenades.

In a similar operation Assam Rifles and Manipur police also apprehended two individuals and recovered a Carbine Machine Gun.

The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police.

The successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region, the spokesman pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Army and Assam Rifles continued their hectic search operation to locate the 56-year-old Laisram Kamalbabu Singh, a Meitei community man, who has remained missing for around a month.

Defence sources said that at least 2,000 soldiers of the Army and Assam Rifles continued their search operation in Kangpokpi and adjoining districts.

Kamalbabu Singh, a resident of Gossaipur under Cachar district in southern Assam, who was staying at Loitang Khunou village in Imphal West district, left his residence on November 25 for the Leimakhong military station, where he was working as a supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES), but went missing.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the Meira Paibis (women vigilantes in Manipur) have sought the intervention of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to rescue the man.

The influential Meira Paibis and the JAC are continuing their agitations separately in protest against the “abduction” of Kamalbabu Singh.

The JAC leaders earlier met Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and discussed the abduction of Kamalbabu Singh and requested him to intensify the search operation to locate the “missing or abducted” person.

