25-yr-old Pushpendra Saroj jumps into UP battlefield straight from London

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh), April 17 After Iqra Hasan of Kairana, Pushpendra Saroj is the second SP candidate who has landed from London straight into the political battlefield.

This young graduate from Queen Mary University of London who had started campaigning and engaging with people across society even before the formal declaration of his candidature, is here to strive to avenge his father Indrajeet Saroj’s defeat here during the 2019 polls.

Aged just a month over 25, Pushpendra Saroj has entered the political fray as a Samajwadi Party candidate from the Kaushambi parliamentary seat.

He is the son of a five-time MLA and a former UP cabinet minister Inderjit Saroj.

Pushpendra who completed his schooling at Welham Boys’ School in Dehradun before heading to London to earn his BSc in Accounting and Management, says, “The biggest issues facing the youngsters and the people in general today are unemployment and inflation, and youths’ participation in politics is a must to resolve these problems effectively. I am committed to raising these issues effectively in the Parliament when elected.”

Pushpendra is a big advocate of youngsters entering the political area in service to the nation.

“Unless young people enter politics, how can they expect to bring in a change? They must address their own issues and focus on areas such as water supply, sanitation, electricity and infrastructure development. I am a firm believer in inclusivity and justice for all sections of the society as has been inculcated in me by my father who has been instrumental in shaping my political ideology,” he says.

Pushpendra asserts that politics for him is not a profession but a service to the people.

SP leaders maintain that Pushpendra’s candidacy is a further sign of the party favouring younger leaders who are better in tune with the aspirations and problems being faced by the youngsters.

“The young people in the fray reflect the party’s resolve to involve the young generations in decision-making,” said an SP spokesman.

The BJP candidate in Kaushambi is sitting MP Vinod Sonkar while the BSP has named Shubh Narayan, a retired police officer, as its candidate.

Kaushambhi will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

